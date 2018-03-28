TrezarCoin (CRYPTO:TZC) Trading 14.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TrezarCoin (CURRENCY:TZC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, TrezarCoin has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One TrezarCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. TrezarCoin has a total market cap of $2.91 million and $2,433.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrezarCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $351.74 or 0.04452370 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00058725 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00033015 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00020583 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00588470 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00078292 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00055597 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00035537 BTC.

TrezarCoin Profile

TZC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 107,718,600 coins and its circulating supply is 95,718,600 coins. TrezarCoin’s official website is trezarcoin.com. TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrezorCoin is a proof of work cryptocurrency supporting multi-algo mining through PoS and PoW. It uses NeoScrypt PoW, Sha256d PoS and BLAKE2s for Blockhashing and has implemented 0% PoS by Ghostlander. “

TrezarCoin Coin Trading

TrezarCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is not presently possible to purchase TrezarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrezarCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrezarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for TrezarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrezarCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.