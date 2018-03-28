Triaconta Price Reaches $5.48 on Exchanges (TRIA)

Triaconta (CURRENCY:TRIA) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. In the last week, Triaconta has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Triaconta has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $0.00 worth of Triaconta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Triaconta token can now be purchased for about $5.48 or 0.00069595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002756 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00721187 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015143 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012654 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00037062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00146009 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00031137 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Triaconta

Triaconta launched on September 8th, 2017. Triaconta’s total supply is 276,001 tokens. Triaconta’s official website is triaconta.com. Triaconta’s official Twitter account is @triacontacc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Triaconta

Triaconta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta. It is not currently possible to buy Triaconta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Triaconta must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Triaconta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

