Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) in a research report released on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the travel company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRIP. BidaskClub raised shares of Tripadvisor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.05.

Shares of TRIP stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.61. 2,215,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,191,139. The stock has a market cap of $5,828.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.95. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $50.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.12 million. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Tripadvisor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the travel company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 9,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $378,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dermot Halpin sold 26,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $1,118,039.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the third quarter worth $101,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. TripAdvisor, the Company’s brand, is a travel site. The Company operates through two segments: Hotel and Non-Hotel. The Company’s Hotel segment includes click-based advertising and transaction; display-based and subscription-based advertising, and other hotel operations.

