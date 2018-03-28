TRON Reaches Market Cap of $3.10 Billion (CRYPTO:TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, TRON has traded up 25.1% against the dollar. One TRON token can now be bought for $0.0472 or 0.00000593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Bit-Z, HitBTC and YoBit. TRON has a market cap of $3.10 billion and approximately $240.41 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007278 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002756 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00721600 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012610 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00036885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00145853 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00030464 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00186177 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,748,192,475 tokens. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tronlab.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron is a blockchain-based protocol for a free content entertainment system, allowing each user to freely publish, store and own data, and in the decentralized autonomous form, decides the distribution, subscription and push of contents and enables content creators by releasing, circulating and dealing with digital assets, thus forming a decentralized content entertainment ecosystem. Tronix ix an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, acting as the basic unit of account on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, Coinrail, Mercatox, CoolCoin, Cobinhood, Gate.io, HitBTC, BitFlip, Bit-Z, IDEX, Token Store, CoinEgg, Coinnest, Binance, OKEx, EtherDelta, Gatecoin, YoBit, Tidex and Liqui. It is not currently possible to purchase TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

