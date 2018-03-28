TSP Capital Management Group LLC Has $6.21 Million Position in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC decreased its position in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. DowDuPont accounts for 2.8% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DowDuPont in the third quarter worth $103,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DowDuPont in the third quarter worth $106,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DowDuPont in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DowDuPont in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 69,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $5,042,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald C. Edmonds sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $1,077,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DWDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of DowDuPont from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.77.

DowDuPont stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.89. 2,477,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,892,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DowDuPont Inc has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $77.08. The stock has a market cap of $150,175.41, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.46 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.82%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “TSP Capital Management Group LLC Has $6.21 Million Position in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/tsp-capital-management-group-llc-sells-1517-shares-of-dowdupont-inc-dwdp-updated.html.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc is a holding company formed through the merger of equals between The Dow Chemical Company and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont). The Company’s business divisions include Agriculture division, Material Science division, and a Specialty Products division. The Agriculture Division offers a complete portfolio of products and technologies, traits and crop protection.

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.