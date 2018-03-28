Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Friday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Twenty-First Century Fox alerts:

Twenty-First Century Fox stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.30. 1,529,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $67,154.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.30. Twenty-First Century Fox has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $38.56.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Twenty-First Century Fox’s payout ratio is 16.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 48,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 91,361 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the fourth quarter worth $4,899,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the fourth quarter worth $4,636,000. Finally, Cowen Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the fourth quarter worth $5,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/twenty-first-century-fox-inc-fox-receives-average-recommendation-of-buy-from-brokerages-updated.html.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments include Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment and movie programming for distribution.

Receive News & Ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.