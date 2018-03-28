Twitter (TWTR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Vetr

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $35.33 price objective on the social networking company’s stock. Vetr‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.86% from the stock’s current price.

TWTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twitter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Twitter to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price target on shares of Twitter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.54.

Twitter (TWTR) opened at $28.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23,300.57, a P/E ratio of -175.44, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.81. Twitter has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $731.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.12 million. Twitter had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. research analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 546,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $17,432,433.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,181,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,614,473.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Vijaya Gadde sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $349,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,264,032 shares of company stock worth $70,114,106 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 209.9% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 24,354,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $584,745,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,984,462 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $119,602,000 after purchasing an additional 121,702 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 3,367,882 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $80,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,882 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $71,888,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,927,737 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $70,295,000 after purchasing an additional 567,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

