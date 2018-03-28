Bank of Montreal (BMO) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,581 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $19,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 74,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. BKS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BKS Advisors LLC now owns 48,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.99. The company had a trading volume of 121,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,714. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $66.75 and a 1 year high of $84.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $48,750.52, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.755 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 30th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. Macquarie upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal (the Bank) is a financial services provider. The Bank provides a range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services. The Bank conducts its business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking (P&C), Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

