Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $7.45 Million in Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 118,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.42% of Herc at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 13D Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 28,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Herc by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Herc by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in Herc by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 19,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Herc by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Herc stock opened at $63.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.27 and a twelve month high of $72.99.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.86 million. Herc had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Herc in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

