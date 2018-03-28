Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Position in First Hawaiian Inc (FHB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.18% of First Hawaiian worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapience Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 560,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after buying an additional 16,880 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 23,348 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Hawaiian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 26th. Goldman Sachs lowered First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. First Hawaiian Inc has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3,929.77, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.48.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. First Hawaiian’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from First Hawaiian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc, formerly BancWest Corporation, is a bank holding company. The Company owns First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, which includes the financial products and services it provides to consumers, small businesses and certain commercial customers; Commercial Banking, which includes its corporate banking, residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, deposit products and credit cards, and Treasury and Other, which includes its treasury business, which consists of corporate asset and liability management activities, including interest rate risk management.

