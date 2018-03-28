Two Sigma Investments LP Has $3.13 Million Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,880 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.54% of Gladstone Commercial worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOD. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “neutral” rating to a “long” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Commercial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other news, CEO David Gladstone bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 21,200 shares of company stock worth $373,196 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $485.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $25.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 6.26%. analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -882.30%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on acquiring, owning and managing primarily office and industrial properties. The Company also makes long-term industrial and commercial mortgage loans. As of February 15, 2017, the Company owned 95 properties totaling 10.9 million square feet in 24 states.

