Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $3.34 Million in First Republic Bank (FRC)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,535 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,442,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,078,026,000 after buying an additional 1,804,494 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 4,734,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,383,000 after buying an additional 2,510,888 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,394,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,633,000 after buying an additional 503,111 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,245,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,210,000 after buying an additional 24,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,804,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,936,000 after buying an additional 693,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $90.40 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $84.56 and a twelve month high of $105.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,488.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $699.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.48 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.64.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank is a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank specializes in providing services, including private banking, private business banking, real estate lending and wealth management services, including trust and custody services, to clients in selected metropolitan areas in the United States.

