Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,273 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 1.73% of Hibbett Sports worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 142,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HIBB shares. BidaskClub lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hibbett Sports to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hibbett Sports to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Hibbett Sports from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.30.

In related news, VP Cathy E. Pryor sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $146,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,314. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hibbett Sports stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.05. The company had a trading volume of 126,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,230. The firm has a market cap of $482.68, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $30.02.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc operates athletic specialty stores in small and mid-sized markets in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic and the Midwest regions of the United States. As of January 28, 2017, the Company had operated 1,078 stores consisting of 1,059 Hibbett Sports stores and 19 smaller-format Sports Additions athletic shoe stores in 35 states.

