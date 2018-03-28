Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 686,528 Shares of Catalent (CTLT)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) by 89.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686,528 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.06% of Catalent worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William Downie sold 9,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total value of $379,627.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTLT. UBS raised Catalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Raymond James Financial raised Catalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered Catalent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Catalent from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.64.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. Catalent has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5,400.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Catalent had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $606.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Catalent will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.

