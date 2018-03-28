Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Holdings in Knoll Inc (KNL)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82,493 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.29% of Knoll worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNL. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Knoll in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Knoll by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Knoll during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knoll by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 24,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Knoll by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David L. Schutte sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $50,862.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,913.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knoll stock opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.71, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Knoll Inc has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $24.47.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $316.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.07 million. Knoll had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. analysts forecast that Knoll Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KNL shares. Raymond James Financial raised Knoll from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Knoll currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings.

