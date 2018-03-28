Deutsche Bank (DB) and U.S. Bancorp (USB) Financial Comparison

Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Deutsche Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of U.S. Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of U.S. Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Deutsche Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. U.S. Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Deutsche Bank pays out -42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. U.S. Bancorp pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. U.S. Bancorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. U.S. Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Deutsche Bank and U.S. Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Bank 3 6 1 0 1.80 U.S. Bancorp 3 8 7 0 2.22

Deutsche Bank presently has a consensus target price of $18.03, suggesting a potential upside of 30.27%. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus target price of $58.09, suggesting a potential upside of 15.58%. Given Deutsche Bank’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Deutsche Bank is more favorable than U.S. Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Deutsche Bank has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Deutsche Bank and U.S. Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Bank $43.11 billion 0.66 -$847.72 million ($0.50) -27.68 U.S. Bancorp $24.00 billion 3.46 $6.22 billion $3.52 14.28

U.S. Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Bank and U.S. Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Bank -2.34% -1.28% -0.06% U.S. Bancorp 25.91% 13.89% 1.32%

Summary

U.S. Bancorp beats Deutsche Bank on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank AG is a bank and holding company for its subsidiaries. The Company offers a range of investment, financial and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities and institutional clients. It operates through six divisions: Global Markets, which offers financial products, including trading and hedging services to institutions and corporate clients; Corporate & Investment Banking, which brings together its commercial banking, corporate finance and transaction banking capability; Private, Wealth and Commercial Clients, which combines its capability in private and commercial banking, as well as in wealth management solutions; Deutsche Asset Management, whose investment capabilities span both active and passive strategies and an array of asset classes, including equities, fixed income, real estate and sustainable investments; Postbank, which is a German financial service provider for retail, business and corporate clients, and Non-Core Operations Unit.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support. It offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; and lending services, such as traditional credit products, as well as credit card services, leasing financing, import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. The company also provides ancillary services, such as capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations. In addition, it offers investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its markets, as well as fund administration services to a range of mutual and other funds. Further, it provides corporate and purchasing card, and corporate trust services; and merchant processing services, as well as cash and investment management, ATM processing, mortgage banking, and brokerage and leasing services. The company offers its products and services through operating a network of 3,067 banking offices principally operating in the Midwest and West regions of the United States, and through online services and over mobile devices, as well as operates a network of 4,771 ATMs. U.S. Bancorp was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

