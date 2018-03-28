Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact U.S. Energy (USEG) Stock Price

News coverage about U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. U.S. Energy earned a news impact score of -0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the energy company an impact score of 47.5405568466592 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

U.S. Energy stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.23. 12,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.96.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/u-s-energy-useg-receives-news-sentiment-score-of-0-07-updated.html.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp. (U.S. Energy) is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. The Company’s business activities are focused on South Texas and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The Company operates through Oil and Gas segment.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.