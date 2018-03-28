UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $521,000 in Mantech International Corp (MANT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,385 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 297.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mantech International during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mantech International during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mantech International during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mantech International during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Mantech International stock opened at $54.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,100.32, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.92. Mantech International Corp has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $62.24.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $462.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.91 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Mantech International Corp will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MANT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Mantech International to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mantech International from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.14.

In other Mantech International news, insider Daniel J. Keefe sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $456,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Keefe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $329,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,832. Corporate insiders own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Mantech International Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for national security programs for the intelligence community; the departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, Health and Human Services, Veteran Affairs and Justice, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); the space community, and other the United States Government customers.

