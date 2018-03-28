UG Token (UGT) Price Hits $0.43 on Exchanges

UG Token (CURRENCY:UGT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. UG Token has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $398,819.00 worth of UG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UG Token has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One UG Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00005440 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007399 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002783 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00725411 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015086 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012732 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00037429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00148585 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00030892 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

UG Token Token Profile

UG Token was first traded on July 27th, 2017. UG Token’s official website is ugchain.org. UG Token’s official Twitter account is @ugChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UG Token Token Trading

UG Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin. It is not currently possible to purchase UG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UG Token must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

