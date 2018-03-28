UGAIN Market Cap Reaches $0.00 (GAIN)

UGAIN (CURRENCY:GAIN) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One UGAIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. UGAIN has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $11.00 worth of UGAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UGAIN has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002766 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00721243 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015177 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012720 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00036997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00145607 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00031384 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

UGAIN Profile

UGAIN’s official Twitter account is @teamugain.

Buying and Selling UGAIN

UGAIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase UGAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAIN must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

