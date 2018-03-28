Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 2,359 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Paragon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,404 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in UMB Financial by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in UMB Financial by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in UMB Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on UMBF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Jaffray boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of UMB Financial stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.96. 45,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,535. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $62.27 and a 12 month high of $78.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3,643.97, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. UMB Financial had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $252.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Murphy acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,671.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 5,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $419,836.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,776 shares of company stock valued at $135,338 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 2,359 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/umb-financial-co-umbf-shares-sold-by-paragon-capital-management-llc-updated.html.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through two segments, Bank and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network.

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.