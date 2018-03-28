UnbreakableCoin (CRYPTO:UNB) Achieves Market Cap of $1.48 Million

UnbreakableCoin (CURRENCY:UNB) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One UnbreakableCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00008250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UnbreakableCoin has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. UnbreakableCoin has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $142,775.00 worth of UnbreakableCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,944.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $856.56 or 0.10848000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00024034 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00154132 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.22 or 0.01934600 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00017527 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00020144 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002830 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002398 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin Profile

UNB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. UnbreakableCoin’s total supply is 2,278,150 coins. UnbreakableCoin’s official Twitter account is @Unbreakablcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UnbreakableCoin is www.unbreakablecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unbreakable Coin is a SHA-256 POW coin with a hard capped limit of 80 million UNB and a block time of 300 seconds. There is a two step block reward with 50 coins for the first 800,000 blocks and 25 thereafter. “

UnbreakableCoin Coin Trading

UnbreakableCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase UnbreakableCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnbreakableCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnbreakableCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

