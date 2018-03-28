UniCredit (UCG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UniCredit (BIT:UCG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of UniCredit stock opened at €17.22 ($21.26) on Wednesday. UniCredit has a 52 week low of €12.82 ($15.83) and a 52 week high of €18.38 ($22.69).

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company primarily operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Central Eastern Europe, Corporate & Investment Banking, Asset Gathering, Non-core, and Governance/Group Corporate Centre segments.

