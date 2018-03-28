Goldman Sachs Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,000 Price Target

Goldman Sachs set a GBX 4,000 ($55.26) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ULVR. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,960 ($54.71) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($60.79) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, December 18th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,000 ($69.08) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($60.79) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,374.44 ($60.44).

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,739 ($51.66) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $112,590.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,173.84. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,678.50 ($50.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,557.50 ($62.97).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of GBX 31.55 ($0.44) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 0.78%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

