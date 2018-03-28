Unilever (UNIA) Given a €49.00 Price Target at UBS

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) has been assigned a €49.00 ($60.49) price target by investment analysts at UBS in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($61.73) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($45.68) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs set a €46.00 ($56.79) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale set a €53.00 ($65.43) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €51.00 ($62.96) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €51.50 ($63.58).

Shares of Unilever stock opened at €43.30 ($53.46) on Wednesday. Unilever has a 12-month low of €42.10 ($51.98) and a 12-month high of €52.29 ($64.56). The stock has a market capitalization of $126,440.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

