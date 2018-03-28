Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $260.56 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,943,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 816,756 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.25% of Union Pacific worth $260,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 33.3% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 55,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Yorkville Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $139.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.70.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $3,434,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at $14,634,508.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.42. 1,503,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,265,188. The company has a market capitalization of $103,647.56, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $101.06 and a 52-week high of $143.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 50.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 21.60%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $260.56 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/union-pacific-co-unp-shares-sold-by-arrowstreet-capital-limited-partnership-updated.html.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.