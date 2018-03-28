United Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS) Stake Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.57% of United Fire Group worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in United Fire Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in United Fire Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in United Fire Group by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Fire Group stock opened at $46.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,169.87, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.55. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $49.74.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter. United Fire Group had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 2.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is 56.57%.

In other United Fire Group news, VP David E. Conner sold 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $202,318.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,772.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Barrie W. Ernst sold 7,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $337,417.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UFCS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, formerly United Fire & Casualty Company, is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance and life insurance and selling annuities. The Company operates in two segments: property and casualty insurance, and life insurance. The Company’s property and casualty insurance segment consists of commercial lines insurance, including surety bonds, personal lines insurance and assumed insurance.

