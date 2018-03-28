United Microelectronics (UMC) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. United Microelectronics earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 47.4960778120228 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

United Microelectronics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,875,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,541. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $6,356.65, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.59. United Microelectronics has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $2.73.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 6.43%.

UMC has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.10.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation is a global semiconductor foundry. The Company provides integrated circuit (IC) production for applications spanning every sector of the electronics industry. The Company operates through two segments: wafer fabrication and new business. The primary operating activity of the Company’s wafer fabrication segment is the manufacture of chips to the design specifications of its customers by using its own processes and techniques.

