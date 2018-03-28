United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. United Parcel Service earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 46.947294782157 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment's scoring:

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,811,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,004,093. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $101.45 and a 12 month high of $135.53. The company has a market capitalization of $89,349.27, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.77%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.61 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Parcel Service to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Vetr upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.85 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.21.

In other news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $480,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

