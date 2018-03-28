United States Commodity Index Fund ETV (USCI) Stake Raised by Summit Equities Inc

Summit Equities Inc raised its holdings in United States Commodity Index Fund ETV (NYSEARCA:USCI) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,474 shares during the quarter. United States Commodity Index Fund ETV accounts for approximately 3.1% of Summit Equities Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Summit Equities Inc owned approximately 3.49% of United States Commodity Index Fund ETV worth $18,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund ETV by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund ETV during the third quarter worth $232,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund ETV by 21.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 67,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 11,781 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund ETV by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund ETV in the third quarter worth $246,000.

United States Commodity Index Fund ETV stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,381. United States Commodity Index Fund ETV has a 1 year low of $36.97 and a 1 year high of $43.89.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “United States Commodity Index Fund ETV (USCI) Stake Raised by Summit Equities Inc” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/united-states-commodity-index-fund-etv-usci-shares-bought-by-summit-equities-inc-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for United States Commodity Index Fund ETV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Commodity Index Fund ETV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.