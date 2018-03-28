United States Steel (X) Downgraded by Vetr to “Hold”

Vetr lowered shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has $40.74 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Vertical Group lowered shares of United States Steel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $48.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $33.67 on Monday. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $47.64. The company has a market cap of $6,226.27, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. United States Steel had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

In other United States Steel news, VP Colleen M. Darragh sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $40,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,176.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christine S. Breves sold 11,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $455,984.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,595 shares of company stock valued at $5,427,450. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation is an integrated steel producer. The Company is engaged in producing flat-rolled and tubular products with production operations in North America and Europe. The Company operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE) and Tubular Products (Tubular).

