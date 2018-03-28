United Technologies Co. (UTX) Position Boosted by Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,813,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,693,250,000 after purchasing an additional 848,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,095,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,384,561,000 after purchasing an additional 133,036 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in United Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,590,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,514,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in United Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,779,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,072,082,000 after purchasing an additional 304,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in United Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,467,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $634,658,000 after purchasing an additional 274,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $274,218.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $56,032.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS set a $155.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Argus raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.07.

United Technologies stock opened at $125.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97,820.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $109.10 and a 1 year high of $139.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

