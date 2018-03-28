UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Shares of UnitedHealth Group have slightly underperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company’s robust Government business and continued strong growth at Optum are driving long-term growth. Its international business and strong capital position that allows for business investment are the other positives. It has been witnessing an increase in membership from past many years. The company raised its 2018 earnings guidance led by tax reform upside. The stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings being revised 15.4% upward over the last 90 days. Nevertheless, membership loss in its fee based commercial business and Brazilian business will pull down the overall membership growth.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UNH. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $218.42. 502,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,887,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $211,985.92, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $162.74 and a fifty-two week high of $250.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $52.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.55, for a total transaction of $48,024.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,790,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,302,025.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $2,243,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,771,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,399,220.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,199 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,524 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

