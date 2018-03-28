UniversalRoyalCoin (UNRC) Price Down 24.6% This Week

UniversalRoyalCoin (CURRENCY:UNRC) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. One UniversalRoyalCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. UniversalRoyalCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of UniversalRoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UniversalRoyalCoin has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00223723 BTC.

MazaCoin (MZC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Version (V) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MAZA (MZC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000192 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000353 BTC.

UniversalRoyalCoin Coin Profile

UniversalRoyalCoin (CRYPTO:UNRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. UniversalRoyalCoin’s official website is universalroyalcoin.com.

UniversalRoyalCoin Coin Trading

UniversalRoyalCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not currently possible to purchase UniversalRoyalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniversalRoyalCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniversalRoyalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

