Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (UVSP) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania earned a coverage optimism score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.3101768247526 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

UVSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Univest Co. of Pennsylvania from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Univest Co. of Pennsylvania from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania stock opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania has a twelve month low of $25.65 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $50.86 million for the quarter. research analysts forecast that Univest Co. of Pennsylvania will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Wonderling acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is the bank holding company of Univest Bank and Trust Co (the Bank). The Bank is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank and trust company. The Company’s business segments include Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The Banking segment provides financial services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services and equipment lease financing.

