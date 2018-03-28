Unobtanium Price Tops $151.37 on Top Exchanges (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for $151.37 or 0.01913530 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, C-CEX, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $30.03 million and approximately $22,554.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,951.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $865.89 or 0.10945900 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00022761 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00157492 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00017238 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00019649 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002878 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002412 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008112 BTC.

About Unobtanium

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 198,414 coins. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra rarity is this token's modus operandi. 1 Un per block, halving every 102,000 blocks. Only 196,875 Proof of Work UNOs will be minted before 0.0001 minimum block subsidies take effect at block 612,000. Zero coins premined. UNO's are an SHA-256 POW coin with a block target of three minutes and a hard cap to the coin supply of 250,000. “

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Bleutrade. It is not presently possible to buy Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

