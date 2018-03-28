Phocas Financial Corp. Lowers Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,207 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.51% of USANA Health Sciences worth $9,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USNA. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after buying an additional 14,353 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 14.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $196,384.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,384.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Ltd Gull sold 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $204,382.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,682,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,275,614.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 689,767 shares of company stock worth $54,575,633 in the last three months. Insiders own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.05. 23,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,491. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $85.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1,998.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.94.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $273.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.67 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 27.08%. USANA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on USNA. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures science-based nutritional and personal care products. The Company operates as a direct selling company in two geographic regions: Americas and Europe, and Asia Pacific, which includes three sub-regions: Southeast Asia Pacific, Greater China and North Asia.

