USDe (CRYPTO:USDE) Market Cap Hits $236,781.00

USDe (CURRENCY:USDE) traded up 20.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. USDe has a market capitalization of $236,781.00 and $305.00 worth of USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDe has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One USDe coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDe alerts:

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00632098 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006653 BTC.

FirstCoin (FRST) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004323 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000582 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003482 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000050 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001545 BTC.

USDe Coin Profile

USDe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. USDe’s total supply is 1,134,236,104 coins. USDe’s official Twitter account is @CoinUSDE. USDe’s official website is usde.co.

USDe Coin Trading

USDe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to buy USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDe must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for USDe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USDe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.