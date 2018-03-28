USG (USG) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.19

News coverage about USG (NYSE:USG) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. USG earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the construction company an impact score of 44.9805516815923 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USG. Nomura upped their price target on USG from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on USG in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $34.00 target price on USG and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered USG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of USG in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. USG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

USG stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $40.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,445,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,853. USG has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $41.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $4,726.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

USG (NYSE:USG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. USG had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. USG’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that USG will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

USG announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About USG

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a manufacturer and distributor of building materials. The Company’s segments include Gypsum, Ceilings and USG Boral Building Products (UBBP). It produces a range of products for use in new residential, new nonresidential, and residential and nonresidential repair and remodel construction, as well as products used in certain industrial processes.

