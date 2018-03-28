UTRUST Price Tops $0.16 (UTK)

UTRUST (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. One UTRUST token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00002005 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and EtherDelta. UTRUST has a market cap of $45.26 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of UTRUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UTRUST has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002759 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00722839 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015126 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012692 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00037048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00145422 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00032517 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

UTRUST Token Profile

UTRUST launched on December 28th, 2017. UTRUST’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,495,803 tokens. The official website for UTRUST is utrust.io. The official message board for UTRUST is medium.com/@UTRUST. The Reddit community for UTRUST is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UTRUST’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Utrust is a blockchain-based platform that combines elements from traditional payment systems with the advantages provided by cryptocurrencies. The platform allows users to buy items, digital or physical, with their favorite cryptocurrency or token while providing a consumer-protection system in which coins are held in escrow until the transaction is fully complete. In case of a conflict, the resolution is handled by Utrust. The Utrust platform features its own Ethereum-based token, the UTK. The token provides multiple advantages, including a zero-fee system within the Utrust platform, which means that payments made with the UTK are free of charge. The token also runs on a buy-back & burn program in which part of the revenue generated by Utrust is allocated to the purchase of tokens that are then publicly destroyed, creating a deflationary currency. “

Buying and Selling UTRUST

UTRUST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and Kucoin. It is not currently possible to buy UTRUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UTRUST must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UTRUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

