Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Valeritas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Get Valeritas alerts:

Valeritas stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. Valeritas has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.88, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $19.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 4.91.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Valeritas (VLRX) Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/valeritas-vlrx-lowered-to-market-perform-at-cowen.html.

About Valeritas

Valeritas, Inc is a United States-based company, which is engaged in developing and commercializing treatment solutions that contribute to clinical outcomes for patients. The Company’s portfolio includes V-Go disposable insulin delivery device, which is distributed through retail pharmacy. Its V-Go delivers insulin at a continuous preset basal rate and bolus dosing for adults with Type 2 diabetes requiring insulin.

Receive News & Ratings for Valeritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.