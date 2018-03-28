Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Holdings Increased by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 2,272.1% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael S. Ciskowski sold 251,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $23,465,233.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,837,711.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.12. 1,820,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,386,864. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40,826.84, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $26.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 34.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.65.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Holdings Increased by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/valero-energy-co-vlo-shares-bought-by-old-mutual-customised-solutions-proprietary-ltd-updated.html.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) is an independent petroleum refiner and ethanol producer. The Company’s segments include refining, ethanol and Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP). The refining segment includes its refining operations and the associated marketing activities. The ethanol segment includes its ethanol operations and the associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.