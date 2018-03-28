Value and Income Trust plc (VIN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.70 on April 27th

Value and Income Trust plc (LON:VIN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Value and Income Trust stock opened at GBX 259 ($3.58) on Wednesday. Value and Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 244.47 ($3.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 296 ($4.09). The firm has a market capitalization of $119.88 and a P/E ratio of 719.44.

About Value and Income Trust

Value and Income Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The Company focuses on investing in higher-yielding and less fashionable areas of the United Kingdom commercial properties and quoted equity markets, particularly in medium and smaller sized companies. The Company focuses on investing in quoted the United Kingdom equities, the United Kingdom commercial property and cash or near cash securities.

