Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, March 19th.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Oppenheimer set a $27.00 price objective on Heron Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $31.00 price target on Heron Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Heron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,773. The stock has a market cap of $1,861.87, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.87. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $32.70.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.29). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 230.70% and a negative net margin of 641.87%. The company had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. equities analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barry D. Quart sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $2,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,791.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,584 shares of company stock valued at $6,141,680. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer or pain. The Company’s product candidates include SUSTOL, HTX-019 and HTX-011. All of its product candidates utilize science and technology platforms, including its Biochronomer drug delivery technology.

