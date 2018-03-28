Polymetal Intl (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Polymetal Intl from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Polymetal Intl alerts:

Shares of Polymetal Intl stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 652. Polymetal Intl has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/valuengine-downgrades-polymetal-intl-aucoy-to-hold.html.

About Polymetal Intl

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in the Russia Federation, Kazakhstan, and Armenia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals. Its flagship project is the Dukat hub situated in the northeast of Magadan, the Russia Federation.

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal Intl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal Intl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.