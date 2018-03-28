ValuEngine Lowers Janus Henderson Group (JHG) to Hold

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Janus Henderson Group stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,129. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6,663.50, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 36.34%. The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.83 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHG. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth about $10,647,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth about $5,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth about $52,333,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth about $3,577,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth about $17,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

