EntreMed (CASI) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

EntreMed (NASDAQ:CASI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EntreMed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of EntreMed in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Get EntreMed alerts:

EntreMed (CASI) traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.97. 116,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,391. EntreMed has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $278.92, a P/E ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 0.87.

In other EntreMed news, major shareholder China Growth Fund Idg-Accel II bought 3,086,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $9,845,673.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wei-Wu He purchased 3,086,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 847,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,745,987.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EntreMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in EntreMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in EntreMed by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EntreMed by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 94,984 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EntreMed by 488.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 187,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “EntreMed (CASI) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/valuengine-upgrades-casi-pharmaceuticals-casi-to-hold-updated.html.

About EntreMed

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for EntreMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EntreMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.