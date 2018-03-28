HM Payson & Co. Increases Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (VWO)

HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,055 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd makes up 1.5% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. HM Payson & Co. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd worth $38,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd during the 4th quarter worth $512,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd during the 4th quarter worth $2,602,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 53,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 49,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 25,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd during the 4th quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.46. The company had a trading volume of 15,426,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,897,278. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd has a 1 year low of $39.26 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $70,720.00 and a PE ratio of -6.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be paid a $0.0886 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 26th. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.59%.

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

