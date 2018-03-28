Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 410,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,752,000 after buying an additional 30,455 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 305,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,970,000 after buying an additional 36,355 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,273,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 465.7% during the 4th quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 28,340 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $140.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33,960.00 and a P/E ratio of 14.78. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $120.30 and a 1-year high of $152.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd. Vanguard Growth ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

