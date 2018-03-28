Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5188 per share on Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.48. The stock had a trading volume of 401,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,853. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $106.65 and a twelve month high of $131.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,390.00 and a P/E ratio of 17.99.

WARNING: “Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV) to Issue $0.52 Quarterly Dividend” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/vanguard-large-cap-etf-vv-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-22nd-updated.html.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.